The Macomb Ballet Company Announces 2018 Nutcracker Performances

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich - The Macomb Ballet Company has announced the dates for its annual Nutcracker production at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts.

Performances are the following dates:

Friday Nov. 30 - 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

- 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday Dec. 1 - 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

- 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday Dec. 2 - 3 p.m.

Macomb Center for the Performing Arts

44575 Garfield Rd., Clinton Township, MI 48038

Tickets for each performance are $20 and may be purchased by visiting www.macombcenter.com or calling 586-286-2222. Individual $10 tickets are also available for school groups for the 10 a.m. performance on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. This special offer is only available through the box office at 586-286-2222.

From the party scene to the final waltz, the Nutcracker is a holiday classic that entertains and delights audiences of all ages. The magic of the holiday season comes alive through the colorful costumes, sets, and props featured in each show. There are always a few surprises as well, with new choreography added each year. A cast "Meet and Greet" will follow all five shows.

"Our entire company has been working nonstop to bring this classic to life again this year," said Amber Megna Michalik, artistic director of the Macomb Ballet Company. " We are so excited about the enhancements to this year's show, including a new angel scene, new costumes, and some new special effects. Whether it's your first or tenth time seeing this show, there are certain to be some fun surprises."

About the Macomb Ballet Company

Founded in 1893 by Ann Parsley, and currently under the artistic direction of Amber Megna Michalik, the MBC is Macomb County's only non-profit performing ballet company. Past performances include The Wizard of Oz, Sleeping Beauty, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Cinderella, Snow White, and more.

The MBC accepts tax-deductible contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations. A donor brochure can be obtained by calling 586-286-2222, or by visiting www.macombballet.org.

The Mission of the Macomb Ballet Company is to provide performing experience for talented, young dancers through the creation of a quality, community-based, youth-oriented classical ballet company while reaching, educating and enriching the audiences of the Macomb County community through special school performances and formal concerts

