The NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Dec. 3, 2018

Former President George HW Bush to lie in state

George H.W. Bush was president from 1989 to 1993. He will lie in state beneath the soaring U.S. Capitol Rotunda for a ceremony and public visitation from Monday through Wednesday.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Dec. 15. Read more.

A new report ranks the safest Michigan cities to live in right now. Learn more.

Hazel Park police have released information on the ongoing investigation into a case involving a Center Line cop accused of sexual assault. Read more.

A study revealed toxic chemicals in most children's car seats. Learn more.

New snow warning

The National Weather Service has implemented a new type of snow warning in Michigan. In addition to the usual winter storm watches and warnings, and winter weather advisories, the NWS now will also issue highly localized, polygon-based snow squall warnings.

Recreational marijuana

Recreational marijuana in Michigan becomes legal on Dec. 6, 2018. That will mean marijuana is decriminalized, but don't expect pot shops to start popping up. Businesses will be licensed by the state, and those licenses aren't expected to be issued until 2019.

Sledgehammer ATM

Two men walked into an open gas station Monday on Detroit's east side and attacked the ATM with a sledgehammer, according to police.

Concealed pistol online renewal

Michigan gun owners can renew their Concealed Pistol License online. Michigan residents with existing CPLs can now apply for renewal through a new website launched this week by Michigan State Police.

