The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018

2 buildings in Downtown Detroit receive bomb threats; All clear given
Email bomb threats have been reported at locations across the country, including major buildings in Downtown Detroit and around Southeast Michigan.
Email bomb threats reported nationwide, including multiple Metro Detroit locations
4 fast facts
A new study revealed carpets can be dangerous due to toxic substances. Read more.
A Warren family is facing a $1,000 daily fine from the city after inspectors found a violation in its Christmas lights display. Learn more.
Two auto plant parking lots in Warren have been hit by car thieves in the past week, according to officials. Read more.
Friends, neighbors and total strangers came together in Waterford Township to help a family of nine that lost everything in a fire. Learn more.
Be informed
Southbound Mound Road reopens
Southbound Mound Road near 12 Mile Road in Warren reopened Thursday afternoon after being closed earlier due to a crash involving a semi truck.
Clinton Township peeping Tom
Police in Clinton Township are warning residents about a peeping Tom who stood on a garbage can to look at a woman through a bathroom window.
Package thief
Police are looking for a person wanted in connection to a package stolen off a Bloomfield Township home's porch.
Michigan man arrested in Ohio
Josh Grihorash, a 27-year-old man from Pontiac, was taken into custody Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder in Bowling Green, Ohio.
