The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018

Recreational marijuana legalized

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Michigan, but even with the new law, there's still plenty that people can't do, such as buy pot.

Marijuana in Michigan: First day of legal recreational use

GM CEO Mary Barra is in D.C. and lawmakers are grilling her over the decision to close plants, cut jobs. Read more.

Infant and fetal remains were removed from Metro Detroit cemetery crypts. Learn more.

A man is facing an assault and battery charge after allegedly telling a woman a bug crawled in her boot so he could touch her feet. Read more.

LARA shut down Knollwood Cemetery in Canton Township due to improper storage of remains. Learn more.

Gun in school

A 10-year-old boy was charged Thursday after he brought a loaded gun to Charles L. Spain Elementary-Middle School on Wednesday in Detroit.

Shapero Hall

Sledgehammers knocked down the first of countless bricks Thursday at the old, run-down Shapero Hall in Detroit's Lafayette Park.

Christmas gifts

Thursday is Tons of Toys Day at Children's Hospital in Detroit, which means Southeast Michigan's youngest hospital patients received brand-new holiday gifts straight from the North Pole.

Porch pirates

Consumer investigator Hank Winchester has some tips and tricks on how to make sure all the gifts end up wrapped and under the tree this holiday season instead of snatched up by porch pirates.

