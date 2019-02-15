The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019

Trump intends to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
President Donald Trump will sign Congress’ border security compromise, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday. The announcement removed the last ounce of suspense over the fate of a bill that would provide just a sliver of the money Trump wants to build a wall with Mexico but also would avoid a new government shutdown.
McConnell: Trump intends to sign spending bill, declare national emergency
