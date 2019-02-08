The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019

Andrew Fiacco guilty of second-degree murder

Andrew Fiacco was found guilty Thursday of second-degree murder in the death and dismemberment of 19-year-old Stephen McAfee. Fiacco, 21, was charged last year with McAfee's murder after the Macomb Township teen's remains were found in April 2017.

Jury finds Andrew Fiacco guilty of second-degree murder

