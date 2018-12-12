The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 11, 2018 at 5:16 p.m.

Ready for snow?

Expect a dry morning commute but snow showers will develop by mid afternoon and linger through the evening. Some raindrops will be mixed in with the snowflakes.

Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers to develop by mid-afternoon Wednesday

Hopcat is changing the name of its popular 'Crack Fries' because, it said, "the crack epidemic and the lasting impact on those it affects is not funny and never was." Read more.

State officials said a cemetery in Canton improperly stored more than 300 infant and fetal remains in crypts. Learn more.

The chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei has been granted a bail of $10 million, or US $7.5 million, a judge in Canada ruled Tuesday. Read more.

A teacher at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon has a unique way of greeting her students in the morning. Learn more.

Gov. Snyder

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's pause for reflection Tuesday was billed as a recap of his time in office, but as it stands, some of his biggest decisions might still lie ahead.

Catholic Foundation

For every major nonprofit organization, there are dozens of smaller ones struggling to keep doing good in the community. That mission got a little easier Tuesday.

Snow plow

Ahead of the first big snow of the season, the city of Detroit is overhauling its plan for plowing the streets.

Pet Cemetery

Heavenly Acres Pet Cemetery in Livingston County closed, leaving many pet owners upset and wondering if they need to dig up their pets' grave this winter.

