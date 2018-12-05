The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018

Wage, paid sick time laws

The Michigan Legislature passed bills that would delay a minimum wage hike and scale back paid sick leave requirements. The changes were made at the request of Gov. Snyder who stayed silent on whether he will sign the measures.

Michigan Legislature OKs gutting wage, paid sick time laws

4 fast facts

Michigan State University made a $500 million payment to a fund for survivors of abuse by Larry Nassar. Read more.

Michigan State Police made nearly 4,000 stops in an I-75 construction zone Downriver. Learn more.

Redford police have launched an investigation after a body was found Tuesday morning. Read more.

The Dow plunged over 700 points, and analysts said it's because confidence in the U.S.-China trade truce is waning. Learn more.

Be informed

Recreational marijuana

In two days, recreational marijuana will become legal in Michigan, and that comes with several catches and questions about how law enforcement agencies will handle the change.

Flint water

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver couldn't hide her smile Tuesday as she announced that the replacement of tainted pipelines throughout the city is ahead of schedule.

Beef recall

The recalled beef was produced and packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products have been distributed nationwide and include the brands Kroger, Cedar River Farms, Grass Run Farms and JBS generic, among others.

Hazmat situation

A package delivered to the Endocrinology Center at Domino's Farms in Ann Arbor Township led to some people going to a hospital complaining of respiratory issues, according to University of Michigan.

