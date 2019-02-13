The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

Gov. Whitmer's State of the State address

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her first State of the State address since taking office in January.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers first State of the State address

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

8 Mile Road was closed at Groesbeck Highway at Detroit-Warren border due to a derailed train. Read more.

A woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and sliding across the road in Milford. Learn more.

The Detroit City Council voted to sell Lodge Playfield despite concerns from residents. Read more.

Weather prevented a congressional delegation from attending John Dingell's funeral in Dearborn. Learn more.

Be informed

Winter weather advisory

Metro Detroit counties are under a winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Local 4 meteorologists, there will be heavier bands of snow late Tuesday night and overnight as the cold and the back side of this storm move through.

READ MORE

John Dingell funeral

A funeral service was held Tuesday for former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who died last week at the age of 92. A funeral Mass started at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Michigan. The Mass was delayed due to inclement wintry weather in Michigan.

LEARN MORE

Eastern Michigan University

A student inside a residence hall at Eastern Michigan University found a black doll hanging from a noose in a shower, officials said.

READ MORE

Warren mayor

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is promising to crack down after residents of an apartment complex were forced to endure horrible conditions. Burst pipes caused water issues throughout the building and no heat in the units.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Oakland County Child Killer

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.