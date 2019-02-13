The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019

Gov. Whitmer's State of the State address
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered her first State of the State address since taking office in January.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer delivers first State of the State address
Metro Detroit weather: Forecast worsens once again
8 Mile Road was closed at Groesbeck Highway at Detroit-Warren border due to a derailed train. Read more.
A woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle and sliding across the road in Milford. Learn more.
The Detroit City Council voted to sell Lodge Playfield despite concerns from residents. Read more.
Weather prevented a congressional delegation from attending John Dingell's funeral in Dearborn. Learn more.
Winter weather advisory
Metro Detroit counties are under a winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Local 4 meteorologists, there will be heavier bands of snow late Tuesday night and overnight as the cold and the back side of this storm move through.
John Dingell funeral
A funeral service was held Tuesday for former Michigan Rep. John Dingell, who died last week at the age of 92. A funeral Mass started at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Divine Child in Dearborn, Michigan. The Mass was delayed due to inclement wintry weather in Michigan.
Eastern Michigan University
A student inside a residence hall at Eastern Michigan University found a black doll hanging from a noose in a shower, officials said.
Warren mayor
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts is promising to crack down after residents of an apartment complex were forced to endure horrible conditions. Burst pipes caused water issues throughout the building and no heat in the units.
- DTE Energy: About 30,000 customers without power in Southeast Michigan due to winter storm
- MSP sergeant hospitalized after patrol car struck in center median of I-696 near Novi
- Michigan's Mackinac Bridge closed to all traffic due to weather
- Tributes paid to former Michigan Rep. John Dingell during funeral Mass in Dearborn
Oakland County Child Killer
- Oakland County Child Killer case: 5-part docuseries coming soon
- Oakland County Child Killer: A look back at what happened in 1976-77
- Defenders: New footage uncovered in Oakland County Child Killer case
- Oakland County Child Killer: Case background
- Good Health: CDC reports rise in measles cases in 10 states
- Bates Hamburgers celebrates 60 years
- Joe Biden delivers eulogy at John Dingell's funeral in Michigan
