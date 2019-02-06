The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019

Ice storm to make for dangerous Wednesday commute

Dangerous freezing rain is set to invade Southeast Michigan overnight.

Freezing rain expected to create dangerous conditions overnight

Customers say Metro Detroit car rental company keeps deposits

State officials are investigating a car rental company near Detroit Metro Airport after hundreds of customers filed complaints accusing the business of keeping their deposits illegally.

Hundreds of customers accuse Metro Detroit car rental company of keeping deposits

Prosecutors say Lou Anna Simon lied to police about Nassar

Former Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon was back in court Tuesday for her preliminary hearing on charges that she lied to police in May 2018 about her knowledge of Larry Nassar.

Prosecutors: Former Michigan State President Lou Anna Simon lied to police about Nassar in 2018

Crews approach unpaved roads differently in winter

Road crews in Washtenaw County have the salt ready for Wednesday's ice storm, but that salt isn't effective in maintaining unpaved roads.

Salt doesn't work on dirt roads, so how do crews maintain icy, unpaved roads?

Detroit City Council questions Marathon

A malfunction at the Marathon Refinery in Southwest Detroit has sparked new questions about the impact the refinery is having on the area and now it’s Detroit City Council that’s asking them.

Detroit City Council puts pressure on Marathon after refinery taints area with foul odor

