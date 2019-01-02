The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Jan. 1, 2019 at 7:27 p.m.

Gretchen Whitmer sworn in as Michigan's governor

Michigan's 49th governor, former Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer, was sworn in Tuesday, taking the oath of office along with other newly elected office holders.

Minimum wage in Michigan is set to go up 20 cents in 2019. Read more.

A 14-year-old girl is missing after leaving a family member's home in Ypsilanti Township. Learn more.

The TSA is planning on phasing out pointy-eared dogs and replacing them with dogs with more floppy ears. Read more.

There's a chance of snow showers Wednesday. Learn more.

Detained US citizen

A U.S. citizen and corporate security director detained in Russia on accusations of spying is a retired Marine who was in Moscow for a wedding, his twin brother said Tuesday.

Marijuana dispensary

Police are investigating two separate marijuana dispensary break-ins in Detroit and they believe the same crew could be responsible for both.

Father killed

A family is demanding answers after a 40-year-old father of four was shot and killed during a Dec. 17 home invasion.

Dearborn pharmacist

A Dearborn pharmacist accused of prescribing medication to dead people and billing Medicare and Medicaid is now facing serious consequences.

