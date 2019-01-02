The NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

Gretchen Whitmer sworn in as Michigan's governor
Michigan's 49th governor, former Senate minority leader Gretchen Whitmer, was sworn in Tuesday, taking the oath of office along with other newly elected office holders.
Detained US citizen
A U.S. citizen and corporate security director detained in Russia on accusations of spying is a retired Marine who was in Moscow for a wedding, his twin brother said Tuesday.
Marijuana dispensary
Police are investigating two separate marijuana dispensary break-ins in Detroit and they believe the same crew could be responsible for both.
Father killed
A family is demanding answers after a 40-year-old father of four was shot and killed during a Dec. 17 home invasion.
Dearborn pharmacist
A Dearborn pharmacist accused of prescribing medication to dead people and billing Medicare and Medicaid is now facing serious consequences.
