The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018

Police: 18-year-old shot near Grand Circus Park

Police said an 18-year-old was shot near West Adams and Woodward avenues in the area near Grand Circus Park in Downtown Detroit. Police said two suspects are in custody and they are searching for a female suspect.

Adults in Michigan are now allowed to grow up to 12 marijuana plants inside their residence. Read more.

Kotex Sleek tampons were recalled because they could unravel or come apart when the user is removing them. Learn more.

College students worked to help police with a 2013 cold case of a mother slain in Taylor. Read more.

A woman sleeping in Detroit was nearly shot when bullets came flying into her home. Learn more.

Teen shot, killed

Police are investigating and a family is mourning after a 17-year-old Detroit boy was shot and killed in Roseville.

Walmart brawl

Police released video of a chaotic brawl that broke out in the layaway line at a Walmart in Sterling Heights on Monday night.

Holiday scams

The holiday season is well underway, and that means scammers are looking to take advantage of people's generosity. Help Me Hank is working with Metro Detroit police and the Better Business Bureau to reveal the scams targeting residents right now.

Drinking water

Michigan put in place one of the strictest drinking water regulations in the country. That decision was billed as a major step forward, but now the question looms -- who's going to pay for it?

