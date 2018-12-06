The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

AFM confirmed in Wayne County
Michigan health officials have confirmed the first case of the polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis in Wayne County. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they don't know the origin of the disease, which has paralyzed dozens of people, mostly children, around the country.
CDC confirms first case of polio-like illness AFM in Wayne County
Voters approved a proposal in the November election that would legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan. It goes into effect Thursday but you still won't be able to purchase cannabis legally, and it could take up to a year for businesses to get licensed.
USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday is has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to provide a faster resolution of claims for the victims of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.
A New York man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering a Detroit man and burning his body in 2013.
Authorities are still searching for the shooters who fired at least 25 shots from a car during an attempted murder in Ann Arbor last month, officials said.
