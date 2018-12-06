The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera Dec. 5, 2018 at 5:27 p.m.

AFM confirmed in Wayne County

Michigan health officials have confirmed the first case of the polio-like illness acute flaccid myelitis in Wayne County. Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they don't know the origin of the disease, which has paralyzed dozens of people, mostly children, around the country.

CDC confirms first case of polio-like illness AFM in Wayne County

Detroit police arrest man, find fully loaded assault rifle, Glock after shots were fired into seven Detroit homes. Read more.

A Shelby Township financial adviser was sentenced to prison for running a Ponzi scheme. Learn more.

Minor snow showers are expected Thursday morning. Read more.

California is preparing for mudslides. Learn more.

Recreational marijuana

Voters approved a proposal in the November election that would legalize recreational marijuana in Michigan. It goes into effect Thursday but you still won't be able to purchase cannabis legally, and it could take up to a year for businesses to get licensed.

USA Gymnastics bankruptcy

USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday is has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to provide a faster resolution of claims for the victims of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

2013 murder

A New York man was found guilty Wednesday of murdering a Detroit man and burning his body in 2013.

Ann Arbor murder attempt

Authorities are still searching for the shooters who fired at least 25 shots from a car during an attempted murder in Ann Arbor last month, officials said.

