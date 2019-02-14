The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019

Expanded 'Move Over' law takes effect
Michigan's expanded "Move Over" law takes effect this week. The law requires drivers to slow to 10 mph below the posted speed limit when passing police or emergency vehicles on the side of the road. They are also asked to move over a lane, if they can.
A federal judge has found that Paul Manafort intentionally lied to investigators and a federal grand jury in the Russia probe. Read more.
Thursday will be warm and dry before precipitation returns. Learn more.
Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay froze over for the sixth time in the last 20 years. Read more.
Michigan's attorney general was asked to review GOP changes to minimum wage, sick day laws. Learn more.
Hit-and-run investigation
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of a father who was riding his bicycle in Warren.
House fire
Doctors are working to save two young brothers who were seriously burned in a Detroit house fire, according to officials.
Eastern Michigan University sports
A judge on Wednesday ordered Eastern Michigan University to reinstate its women's tennis and women's softball teams, which were removed as a cost-cutting move.
False invoices
A former Oak Park city employee is accused of filing fraudulent invoices that listed her husband as a vendor-payee.
