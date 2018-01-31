The Parade Company to offer private Valentine's studio tours

DETROIT - If you're looking to do something fun for your valentine this year, look no further than Detroit's Parade Company.

The group behind America's Thanksgiving Parade and The Ford Fireworks is set to open its doors once again this year for private Valentine's Day studio tours.

The tours are set to take place on February 10th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., February 13th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and February 14th(Valentine's Day) from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Parade Company studios(9500 Mt. Elliott, Studio A, Detroit).

Each tour costs $100 per couple($50 is tax deductible) and will include a look behind the scenes at the history of America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van and an up close view at the floats you see rolling down Woodward Ave each year.

Included in the tour cost is a commemorative photo and a gift bag that has a bottle of champagne, flowers, chocolates, beads and signature Parade Company clown noses.

For information on how to book your Valentine's Day tour click here.

