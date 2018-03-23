These Metro Detroit schools are closed Friday due to threats

Here is a list of Metro Detroit schools closed Friday due to threats:
- Derby Middle School -- Birmingham Public Schools
- Detroit Delta Preparatory Academy for Social Justice
- Fitzgerald Public Schools
- Frederick Douglass International Academy
- Hazel Park Schools
- Oak Park Public Schools
- South Redford and Redford Union School Districts
View the entire school closings list here.
