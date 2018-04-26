These Michigan counties had the most traffic deaths in 2017

DETROIT - A new report shows which Michigan counties had the most traffic fatalities in 2017.

Numbers released by Michigan State Police and the Office of Highway Safety Planning show Michigan's total traffic deaths declined by three percent, from 1,064 fatalities in 2016 to 1,028 in 2017.

The Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Center released county-by-county data on crashes between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017.

Here are the eight counties with the most 2017 traffic deaths:

1. Wayne County - 159 fatalities, 16,988 injuries

T-2. Oakland County: 69 fatalities, 10,570 injuries

T-2. Kent County: 69 fatalities, 5,442 injuries

4. Macomb County: 42 fatalities, 7,348 injuries

T-5. Washtenaw County: 39 fatalities, 2,614 injuries

T-5. Genessee County: 39 fatalities, 3,504 injuries

7. Jackson County: 37 fatalities, 2,084 injuries

8. Ingham County: 26 fatalities, 2,511 injuries

Here are the six counties with the most total crashes in 2017:

1. Wayne County: 54,920

2. Oakland County: 41,783

3. Macomb County: 25,385

4. Kent County: 22,712

5. Washtenaw County: 11,331

6. Genessee County: 10,762

You can browse the full county-by-county report below:

