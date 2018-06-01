Thief at Oakland County church construction site arrested after returning to scene

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man accused of stealing from a construction site at a church in Oakland County was arrested after returning to the scene shortly afterward, according to deputies.

Officials were called at 11:04 p.m. Thursday to the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, in the 24000 block of Griswold Road in Lyon Township.

A caller told police that a man was on the roof of a church, which was under construction. The roofing company had left its equipment on the roof, and the man was throwing boxes down to the ground and loading them into his vehicle, the caller said.

When deputies arrived, the thief had already left the scene, but the caller provided a description and said the man had taken at least two trips into the church.

A deputy stayed at the scene, and a 51-year-old South Lyon man returned about 30 minutes later, police said. The deputy spoke to the man and found tools inside his vehicle.

The man was arrested and taken to the Lyon Township substation, where he confessed to the theft, according to authorities. The stolen property was found at the man's home.

Police said the man is being held at the Oakland County Jail until his arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing.

