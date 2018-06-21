Thief caught on video breaking into Trinity Lutheran School in Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a man caught on video breaking into Trinity Lutheran School in Clinton Township.

Police said a man in his 40s or 50s broke into the school and church at 3:38 p.m. Thursday. He checked multiple classrooms in the building, officials said.

The man picked up a saxophone and tried to place it in a case to steal it, police said. He also took a black apron or compact umbrella, according to authorities.

He arrived and left on a bicycle with a basket and whitewall tires, police said.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7886.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.