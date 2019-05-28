Thief cuts hole in back fence, steals ATV from Bloomfield Township business, police say

A black Polaris XP 4 Turbo ATV was stolen during the overnight hours of May 23 in Bloomfield Township. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said a thief cut a hole in the back fence of a Bloomfield Township business and stole an all-terrain vehicle worth tens of thousands of dollars.

The incident happened during the overnight hours of May 23 at Motor City Power Sports at 1645 South Telegraph Road, police said.

The manager of the store told police someone had cut a hole in the back fence and stole a black Polaris XP 4 Turbo ATV, which is worth $21,000.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video and investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.