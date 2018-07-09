Thief loses safe in road after breaking into Sterling Heights pharmacy

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A burglary that led to a police chase ended with a safe falling out of a truck and onto a road.

The chase began early Sunday after police got a call about a man breaking and entering into a Sterling Heights pharmacy.

The thief managed to escape with Sunshine Pharmacy's safe, but that safe was equipped with a GPS tracker, which meant police were hot on his tracks. A chase started and the safe ended up flying out of a truck.

Police did call off the chase, but found the truck later in Detroit. Police said the truck was stolen out of Detroit and right now, they’re still looking for the suspect.



