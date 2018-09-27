Thief rips woman's purse from shoulder in parking lot of Dearborn Heights fruit market, police say

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are searching for a man who stole a woman's purse in the parking lot of a fruit market in Dearborn Heights, according to authorities.

Police said the incident happened at the Papaya Fruit Market at 25633 West Warren Street.

A man driving a red 2018 Ford Fusion with tinted windows parked in the parking lot, walked up to the front doors of the store and found out it had closed, police said.

He went back to the Fusion, pulled up to the front door and waited in the car, according to officials.

When a woman with a shopping cart walked out of the store, the man followed her in the Fusion, and when she got to her vehicle, he got out and ripped her purse off her shoulder, police said.

He got back in the Fusion and fled west on Warren Street.

The man is described as white and in his 40s. Police said he is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. At the time of the incident he was wearing a blue and yellow jersey with No. 22 on it, blue pants, white and gray tennis shoes and a black baseball hat.

You can see video of the theft below.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dearborn Heights Police Department at 313-277-7716.

