Thief steals purse from 77-year-old woman's cart at Westland grocery store, police say

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are trying to identify a person accused of stealing a 77-year-old woman's purse from her shopping car.

Police said the incident happened around 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Kroger store at 31300 Michigan Avenue.

Surveillance video shows someone walking out of the store with the woman's purse, police said. You can watch the surveillance footage in the video posted above.

The woman was not harmed, according to authorities.

Police said it's unclear if the thief is a man or a woman, but they were wearing a gray coat with what appears to be a pink zipper, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-467-3189.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.