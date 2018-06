DETROIT - Two cellphone stores on 8 Mile Road were broken into early Saturday.

Police said thieves pried open the front door of a Metro PCS store in the 13000 block of West 8 Mile Road at 4:50 a.m. It's unknown what was taken from the store.

Thieves also pried open the front door of a Boost Mobile store in the 13000 block of East 8 Mile Road at 5 a.m. They took an unknown number of cellphones, police said.

