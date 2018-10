Madison Heights police said thieves broke into a Walgreens pharmacy and led officers on a chase in a stolen car. (WDIV)

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Madison Heights police said thieves broke into a Walgreens pharmacy Wednesday and led officers on a chase in a stolen car.

The break-in happened at 26800 John R. Road. Police said the thieves got in through a back window.

Officials responded and the thieves fled in a car stolen out of Detroit, according to authorities.

Nobody has been taken into custody, Madison Heights police said.

