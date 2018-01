STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - More than 40 Jeep Compass vehicles belonging to Sterling Heights Dodge were broken into some time between Jan. 3-9 while being stored at a lot.

According to police, a rear window of each vehicle was broken and 26 radios were stolen while the Jeeps were parked at a lot in the 38000 block of Van Dyke.

No other information about the thefts was available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.