GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - A designer purse was stolen from a home in Grosse Pointe Farms overnight and police believe the thieves broke a window to gain access to it.

The home invasion happened in the 400 block of Colonial Court.

Police said the thieves busted out a window and reached in to grab the Dooney and Bourke purse.

The homeowners were sleeping and did not realize they had been robbed until they woke up.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.