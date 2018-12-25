Thieves caught on camera stealing tow truck in Detroit

Thieves took a Metro Detroit man's livelihood away when they stole his tow truck last week.

Multiple security cameras recorded the theft. The business owner is sharing the video, hoping someone will come forward.

The truck was parked at Warren Avenue and Rutherford Street in Detroit.

Riyadh Musa started the company Payless Towing in 2013, and he said he always parked his truck in Detroit. The truck was stolen at 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

A police report has been filed.

The tow truck was a 2003, blue Chevrolet flatbed truck. Musa is hoping someone will recognize the thieves and contact the police with more information.

Watch the video above for Priya Mann's full story.

