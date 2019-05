STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are investigating a break-in overnight Thursday at the Quality Care Pharmacy on Schoenherr Road just east of 14 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.

Thieves pulled open the front door and were in and out of the pharmacy in a matter of minutes. It's unclear what was taken from the business.

Police are expected to release more information about this break-in on Friday.

