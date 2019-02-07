Thieves ransack Detroit church garage, leave trail of destruction

DETROIT - Thieves ransacked a Detroit church garage early Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction behind in the process.

It was light out when the thieves tried to steal a van from the Craig Memorial Tabernacle Church on Puritan Avenue on the city's west side. When they were unable to take it, they slashed all four tires.

They also tore through a fence to get inside a storage garage, where they stole expensive equipment and made a mess.

"It's just pathetic," Deacon Terrence Chambers said. "It's a church .... why someone would do something like this?"

The crime remains under investigation.

