Thieves smash car windows at Troy condominium complex

TROY, Mich. - Thieves targeted an Oakland County condo complex, smashing several car windows.

Residents at the Troy complex woke up to find many of the cars in the parking lot had been hit.

Linda Kajma spent her Saturday afternoon cleaning up her now-heavily damaged vehicle.

"This is a pain to clean," Kajma said.

Kajma was left with a mess of shattered glass all over her Jeep on Saturday morning.

"Unfortunately, where there's a will, there's a way," Kajma said. "People want something, they're going to do whatever they can to get it and they picked my vehicle."

The thieves targeted her vehicle and more in the Wexford condominium complex, off Big Beaver Road in Troy.

"They broke out the center stack part and they took the GPS and radio, then they rifled through the console in the center and top," Kajma said.

Kajma found out about the break-ins through her neighbors.

"I've met more neighbors and they've all reached out to help, so there's a silver lining in this," Kajma said.

She's trying to stay as positive as she can given the circumstances, and is even finding a little humor.

"Ironically, my GPS was acting up yesterday, so I hope they get what they bargained for," Kajma said.

She hopes the thieves are caught soon.

"Karma's a great thing, and I have a strong belief in it," Kajma said.

