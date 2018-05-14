Thieves smash windows of locked vehicles, steal radios at apartment complex in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Several residents in Southgate woke up Monday to find their car windows had been smashed by thieves, according to police.

The thieves were after car radios and zeroed in on the Village Club Apartments off of Northline Road.

A Jeep Cherokee took a beating and has one less window and no radio system after being targeted by thieves, police said.

It wasn't the only vehicle targeted. Photos show another Jeep that was broken into Monday morning. Thieves broke in through a window and took the radio.

In total, four vehicles were broken into at the apartment complex, including Andrew Romanik's Dodge Ram.

"He said, 'Someone broke into your Ram and stole your stereo,'" Romanik said. "I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. Are you kidding me? That's not how I wanted to start my work week.'"

The apartment complex is large, with a number of different vehicles parked outside. Southgate police said they aren't sure who is responsible for the break-ins, but they believe there was a specific reason thieves chose the Village Club Apartments.

"I know there's no cameras, no security," resident Katy Kroger said. "I never thought about it before."

Police believe the thieves knew there were no cameras at the apartment complex, so they targeted the residents who live there.

"I might be a little more careful about locking my car, making sure I don't leave valuables in my car, making sure I lock my apartment," Kroger said.

Romanik said he already got his window fixed, but he still has to replace his car radio.

"I just would like to know who they are," Romanik said.

Southgate police want all residents to be aware of the break-ins as they work to track down who is responsible.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.