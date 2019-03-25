Thieves steal 60K worth of merchandise from Detroit Vs Everybody store at Eastern Market

DETROIT - The Detroit Vs Everybody store at the Eastern Market was targeted by thieves and their every move was caught on camera.

Police say they stole more than $60,000 worth of merchandise. The Detroit Vs Everybody brand is all over the Motor City.

“You are either with us or against us. There is no gray area,” said Tommey Walker with Detroit Vs Everybody.

Recently, thieves were against them. “Over the past two weeks, we have been hit for close to $60,000,” said Walker.

Walker said they stole T-shirts, sweaters, jackets and more. There were multiple people involved.

One video showed the thieves grabbing T-shirts and stuffing them in their jackets.

The other video showed older men taking boxes of clothes. “This right here is the door that they entered,” said Walker.

He explained how they got inside.

“We are not sure if they entered through the elevator or the stairs, but when they came in, they used this box, to cover up the security camera. This is how it was when we found it. They used a crow bar to open this door to get in here to take care of this lock and ripped this off,” said Walker.

Walker believes the store was targeted because of who they are and not really what they sell.

“We’re trying to be a beacon of light for the city of Detroit. We stand for the city of Detroit," he said.



