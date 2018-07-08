Thieves steal safe with GPS tracker, flee Sterling Heights police before ditching truck in Detroit

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Thieves who broke into a Sterling Heights pharmacy Sunday morning led police on a pursuit before ditching their stolen getaway truck in Detroit.

Police said they were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to an alarm at 43009 Hayes Road. The alarm company told police that a safe at Sunshine Pharmacy had a GPS tracker and the safe was stolen.

Officers used the safe's location to find a black GMC pickup truck with no license plate and a safe in the bed traveling south on Schoenherr Road at Clinton River Road. Police initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the safe fell out of the truck and was recovered by officers, police said.

The pursuit was eventually terminated, and the truck was located a short time later near Rossiter Street and Morang Avenue in Detroit. The vehicle was unoccupied and running, police said. Its ignition was damaged because it was stolen from Detroit, police said.

Police said evidence from the pharmacy break-in, as well as possible other evidence from other break-ins was found inside the truck. Police said Clinton Township police also had a break-in in the same area of the pharmacy break-in.

Police have not located the thieves. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call police at 586-446-2825.

