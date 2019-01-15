Thieves stealing in-dash navigation systems from minivans parked at Troy Holiday Inn Express

Police said minivans are being broken into at a hotel in Troy.

TROY, Mich. - In-dash navigation systems have been stolen from several minivans parked at the Holiday Inn Express hotel in Troy, police said.

The incidents happened in the parking lot at 400 Stephenson Highway, according to authorities.

One incident happened between 8:30 p.m. Jan. 8 and 9:17 a.m. Jan. 9, officials said. The victim discovered the front driver's side window of his rented 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan had been broken out, police said.

Someone had entered the minivan and taken the in-dash navigation system while the minivan was parked in the front part of the parking lot, according to police.

A second incident happened between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 8, police said. A hotel guest discovered the driver's side window of a gray 2018 Dodge Caravan had been broken out.

Someone had entered the minivan and taken the in-dash navigation system while the minivan was parked in the northernmost part of the parking lot, police said. Officers said they were able to contact the driver of the rented minivan.

Police said there have been several similar break-ins at the hotel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.