Thieves swipe 2 cases of Faygo pop from Detroit gas station after fight with clerk

DETROIT - Thieves made off with two cases of Faygo pop after a verbal altercation Wednesday night at a gas station on Plymouth Road in Detroit.

Police said it was about 9:15 p.m. when two people entered the gas station in the 10000 block of Plymouth Road. One of them got into a verbal fight with the gas station clerk, and then one of the thieves implied he was armed by touching his hip.

The robbers left with two cases of Faygo.

Detroit police are investigating.

