Thieves take sledgehammer to ATM at gas station on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Two men walked into an open gas station Monday on Detroit's east side and attacked the ATM with a sledgehammer, according to police.

The owner of the gas station, Sonic Abdo, said he didn't pay much attention to the men when they walked into the gas station at 2:52 a.m. Monday.

"I heard a boom," Abdo said. "(They had) a big hammer, smacking on the ATM."

Police said the men walked across the lot and in through the front door. One of them held the door open while the other started swinging, officials said.

"It was crazy," Abdo said. "I wasn't believing it. (I thought it was) a joke or something."

The men kept swinging the sledgehammer, so Abdo said he grabbed his gun and warned the men.

"They saw my gun and took off right away," Abdo said.

They were in the store for 23 seconds and didn't get any money, police said. The ATM was significantly damaged.

Abdo is concerned the men are desperate and will try again.

"They're not going to come to me only," he said.

Anyone who recognizes the men in the video above is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

