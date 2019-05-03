Thieves target ATMs at businesses in Royal Oak, police say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - Police said thieves targeted ATMs at two businesses in Royal Oak.

The first incident happened between 1:40 a.m. and 1:56 a.m. Wednesday at Bianchi's Salon at 723 North Main Street, police said.

The business owner said someone smashed the large window of the business and tried to remove the ATM, but was unsuccessful.

Police said thieves targeted the Royal Oak Tap House at 714 Washington Avenue between 1:56 a.m. and 2:04 a.m.

The businesss owner said someone smashed the entry glass door and removed the ATM from the building.

The thieves placed the ATM in a vehicle and drove away, according to authorities.

