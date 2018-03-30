Thieves target Roseville neighborhood, ransack 9 cars in 3 days

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Nine car break-ins have been reported in three days in one Roseville neighborhood.

Thieves have been hitting cars parked in the area of 11 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, where cars line the street and fill driveways.

"There's multiple people living in homes so there's not a lot of room for their vehicles to park," Debbie Avey said.

One victim's security camera captured two men breaking into three cars at one house on Demrick Street Monday night. The victim said the thieves broke the lock to her car, and some of the vehicles being targeted are parked in driveways, not just on the street.

