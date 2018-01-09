Third Michigan resident in a row wins Lucky For Life lottery drawing

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - For the third consecutive time, the Lucky For Life lottery drawing has been won by a Michigan resident.

A ticket purchased at the Diamond Dot Party Store on 15 Mile Road in Clinton Towship matched the five white balls drawn Monday. It is the 16th time the winner of the Lucky For Life drawing has been a Michigan resident.

The winning ticket in the Jan. 1 drawing was purchased in Plymouth and the winning ticket for Thursday's drawing was purchased in Bloomfield Hills.

The winners are given the option to collect the price in annual payments of $25,000 for a minimum of 20 years or a one-time cash payment of $390,000.

Had the players matched the Lucky Ball in addition to the five numbers on their ticket, their prize would have been $1,000 a day.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.