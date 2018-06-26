Thousands of visitors flock to Cobo in Detroit for USA Volleyball championships

DETROIT - This week, Cobo Center in Detroit is hosting 25,000 participants from across the country for the USA Volleyball championships.

The tournament fills the same area as the North American International Auto Show, and there is some high-octane energy on the courts.

"Teams have been working since January to qualify for this event," said Kristy Cox, director of events for USA Volleyball. "We'll have 1,275 teams competing in this tournament over the next 10 days."

That means more than 15,000 players ages 11 to 17 will compete in various divisions. With families and friends, the Detroit Sports Commission believes more than 50,000 people are in town for the event.

"This is one of the events that touches the entire Detroit region," said Kris Smith, of the Detroit Sports Commission. "Not just hotels, but malls and restaurants get to feel this event."

Sport Court out of Salt Lake City sent 350,000 tiles in crates to create 75 courts.

"They can be put together in a matter of hours," said Kurt Kosmowski, of Sport Court. "This 75(-court) volleyball village came together in three days."

There are teams from every state in the country except two. The Legacy team from Novi is 3-0 in the tournament.

Officials expect about a $50 million economic impact on the area.

There will be 27 national champions when the event ends on July 4.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.