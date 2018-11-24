Thousands visit local mom and pop shops as part of Small Business Saturday shopping holiday

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Thousands of people will hit local mom and pop shops as part of Small Business Saturday.

It is a holiday that gives small businesses a chance to thrive.

“It turns out to be our biggest day of the year," said Pam Riley with Abundant Living Gallery and Gifts.

It is a big and busy day for the folks at Abundant Living Gallery and Gifts. It’s a local store with local products, right in the middle of Downtown Wyandotte.

“We sell a lot of jewelry and a lot of metal art. We have wonderful little shower aromatherapy and popular stocking stuffers this time of year. Michigan coasters, everyone loves our ‘Unsalted and Shark Free' coasters,” said Riley.

It’s that personal touch that Susan Bollman from Pennsylvania is trying to find. “I like to get gifts for my friends and family that are unique,” said Bollman.

Whether it is the Christmas ornaments, the jewelry or the Michigan-based coasters, you can find something for someone.

“I need a gift. So I’m out looking for something unique that I can’t get back home because all of those people will shop at the same stores,” said Bollman.

The same thing goes for ‘Hoods Do It Best Hardware and Gifts just down the street. Lines of people packed the store and they waited to take advantage of the great deals and steals.

