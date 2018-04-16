Thousands without power in SE Michigan after April ice storm

DETROIT - An ice storm in April has left thousands of people without power in southeastern Michigan.

DTE Energy reported Monday morning there were 250,000 customers still without power after the weekend ice storm snapped trees, downing wires across Metro Detroit.

More Headlines

"Had we stayed below freezing following the ice accretion, then that ice would have remained on those trees and limbs, resulting in additional power outages today," writes Meteorologist Paul Gross.

DTE expects 90 percent of customers impacted by the weather will have power restored by the end of the day Tuesday. Customers will receive a more detailed estimate once a crew has been assigned to their outage, DTE said.

Overall, DTE said 1,200 power lines were down due to the storm. There were about 1,000 wires down in Wayne County, including several in Detroit.

How to contact DTE

Customers have three ways to contact DTE when they lose power or see a downed power line:

Call 800-477-4747 Visit DTE’s website at dteenergy.com Access the DTE Energy Mobile App from your smart phone or tablet. The app is available free of charge from the Apple Store or Google Play. Additional information is available through the online Power Outage Map at www.dteenergy.com/outage.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.