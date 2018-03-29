Three dead in rollover crash on Telegraph in Redford Township

REDFORD, Mich. - Redford Township Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 2 a.m. on Telegraph at W. Chicago.

Redford Police tell Local 4 three people were killed in the crash. The car rolled over several times and hit a light pole.

Telegraph is closed at W. Chicago for the investigation.

At this time investigators do not have an estimated time for the road to be reopened.

Local 4 has has reporter on the way to the scene.

