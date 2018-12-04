Three men charged in Detroit armed robbery at Project Green Light location

DETROIT - Three men are in police custody in connection with an armed robbery at a Project Green Light location on Detroit's west side.

On Nov. 24 at around 11:05 p.m. in the 11000 block of Woodward, a 29-year old man who was at the Green Light location went outside to speak with two other men.

The two were sitting inside of a dark colored 2006 Dodge Durango along with another man.

One of the suspects in the front passenger seat pulled out a silver and black handgun and demanded money from the victim. The victim complied.

After taking the money the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle westbound on Webb Street.

Officers came to the scene and spoke with the victim, who provided them with a description of the suspects and vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle and suspects parked at a gas station in the 11000 block of Hamilton.

The suspects were arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing. Two handguns were recovered and the vehicle was impounded.

A warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and approved. The suspects were arraigned on Nov. 27 and charged.

Jonathan Allen Jr., 23, was charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of carrying concealed and one count of felony firearm.

Dohntea Burris, 18, was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Grandtez Burris, 20, was charged with one count of armed robbery, one count of carrying concealed and one count of felony firearm.

