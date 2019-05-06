Three men shot in Greektown, Detroit police investigating

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that wounded three people this morning in Greektown.

According to a police, the shooting happened just after midnight on Beaubien and Monroe.

Two victims told police that they heard shots from a crowd and started to run from the scene before they realized that they had been shot. The third victim was driven to the hospital.

All of the victims are males, a 23-year-old shot and listed in stable condition. A 32-year-old shot and also listed in stable condition and a 24-year-old shot in the foot.

The alleged shooter is believed to have been wearing a blue coat with a hood up, dark pants and white shoes.

If you have any information you're asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260.