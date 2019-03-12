Three people shot at motorcycle club on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detectives from the Detroit Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. at or in front of the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club on Detroit's east side.

According to police, a shootout happened both inside and outside of the motorcycle club with multiple caliber shell casings found.

A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times in the buttocks, arm and hand. A 39-year-old man was shot in the hip and hand. Both are listed in serious condition.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the thigh. He is listed in stable condition.

A fourth person that was also believed to be involved in the shooting is described as an African-American man with dreadlocks wearing a blue shirt fled from the scene.

Police have closed Harper between Conner and Barrett while they investigate.

