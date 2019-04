Police released this photo of the three people wanted for retail fraud.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for three people who allegedly stole 125 items valued at $6,373 from Ulta Beauty on Telegraph Road.

Police said the incident happened April 27. Police were able to uncover surveillance video featuring two women and a man leaving the store concealing several items in their clothes.

Police are still investigating the incident. If you have information call police at 248-433-7755.

