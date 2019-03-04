Three-year-old boy and adult rescued from Detroit house fire

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy and adult male are hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in Detroit.

The fire happened early Monday at a 2-unit home on Lakewood near Mack and Kercheval.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was some sort of alternative heating method. They also discovered an illegal electrical hookup at the 2-unit home.

The conditions of those rescued is not known.

