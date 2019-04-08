Thrillist names unofficial bar snack of every state. Michigan's is no surprise

If you had to guess, what would Michigan's official bar snack be?

When you think of bar snacks, you probably go right to peanuts, chips, maybe olives or crackers.

Thrillist put together a list of the unofficial bar snack of every state and Michigan's is no surprise.

Michigan: Better Made chips

What do pasties, coney dogs, burgers, and beer have in common? If you order one in a bar in Michigan, the odds of getting a little yellow bag of Detroit's Better Made alongside them are pretty good.

They're basically thicker, greasier, and more addictive Lay's, and have become as much a bar staple in the Mitten as mozz sticks and curly fries.

Where to get a great one: They're the same everywhere, but they're perfectly great for sopping up the leftover ketchup and juices from a burger at Crunchy's in East Lansing.

Some interesting snacks around the country include:

Nevada: Shrimp cocktail

California: Guacamole

Arizona: Cheese crisp

Alaska: Smoked salmon dip

Vermont: Dilly beans

South Carolina: Pimento cheese

Check out the full list here.

